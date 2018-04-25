NEW DELHI: India's Jeremy Lalrinnunga (56 kg) registered his best total of 250 kg to win the silver in Youth section and bronze medal in Junior section at the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championship at Urgench, Uzbekistan.

The 15-year-old Lalrinnunga also created two new national record in Youth boys and junior men during his lift of 250 kg.

Sidhant Gogoi, 14, finished with bronze medal with a lift of 243 kg in Youth Boys section.

Earlier two Indian women athletes from Orissa won a silver and a bronze medal.

Jhilli Dalabehera (48 kg) clinched the silver medal in junior women after lifting 166 kg (73+93), while Sneha Soren (48 kg) lifted 145 kg (63+82) to bag the bronze medal in Youth Girls.