Home Sport Other

Gill takes top spot after early hiccup    

Defending champion Gaurav Gill asserted his supremacy in the opening round as he took an early lead in the MRF FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship on Saturday.
 

Published: 29th April 2018 01:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 02:43 AM   |  A+A-

Gaurav Gill, along with co-driver Musa Sherif, won the last four stages on Day 1

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Defending champion Gaurav Gill asserted his supremacy in the opening round as he took an early lead in the MRF FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship on Saturday.Gill, along with co-driver Musa Sherif, survived an early scare with the brakes on his Super XUV 500 before slowly coming into his own and winning the last four stages. The Team Mahindra Adventure pair needed just 44 minutes and 35 seconds to complete the opening day’s five stages.

The event gets over on Sunday. The INRC 2 category competitors, Younus Ilyas & Harish Kumar were snapping on Gill’s heels all through the day, finishing second with a timing of 45 minutes and 39 seconds. Karna Kadur-Nikhil V Pai (INRC 2; Arka Motorsports) were third. Veteran rallyist Vicky Chandhok, who was making a comeback after 18 years at 61, cracked the course in 2 minutes flat, which was 3 seconds faster than even Gill. Gill reclaimed the advantage soon.

Day 1 standings: INRC: 1) Gaurav Gill/Musa Sherif (Team Mahindra Adventure) -44:35.0m; 2) Younus Ilyas/Harish Kumar (Team Younus Ilyas) -45:39.5m; 3) Karna Kadur/Nikhil V Pai (Arka Motorsports) -45:44.2m; INRC 2: 1) Younus Ilyas/Harish Kumar (Team Younus Ilyas) -45:39.5m; 2) Karna Kadur/Nikhil V Pai (Arka Motorsports) -45:44.2m; 3) Rahul Kanthraj/Vivek Y Bhatt (Arka Motorsports) -46:57.7m; INRC 3: 1) Dean Mascarenhas/Shruptha Padival (Falkon Motorsports) -45:51.1m; 2) Aroor Vikram Rao/Somayya AG (Falkon Motorsports) -46:10.2m; 3) Chetan Shivram/Rupesh Kholay (Team Akshara) -46:16.4m.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

HI decision over Marijne next week

Erratic HS Prannoy loses in semis of Asia Championship

Indian sprinter Dutee Chand blasts wrong testosterone ruling

IPL2018
Videos
Saina Nehwal (File Photo | PTI)
Asian Championship: Saina, Prannoy Advance, Sindhu, Srikanth Crash Out
Babita Kumari posing with her silver medal at the Commonweath games 2018. (PTI)
Preparation Now On For The 2020 Tokyo Olympics Says Babita Phogat
Gallery
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple
Glitz, glamour and talent came together to bedeck the stage with dazzling hues at the Miss Glam World pageant at the Adlux International Convention Centre in Angamaly on Friday. (Photo: ENS)
Mexican beauty Estefania Garcia crowned Miss Glam World 2018