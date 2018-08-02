Home Sport Other

Kavita Devi an inspiration for young women athletes: WWE Superstar Braun Strowman

Kavita had etched her name in the history books when the 31-year-old wrestler became the first Indian to take part in the Mae Young Classic in 2017.

Published: 02nd August 2018 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

South Asian Games gold medal winner Kavita Devi (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar Braun Strowman has showered praise on Kavita Devi, the only Indian woman in WWE, and said she is an inspiration for young athletes.

Kavita will participate in the Mae Young Classic II, an all-women's tournament scheduled to take place later this month. Strowman said the participation of Kavita in this professional tournament will help the sport grow in India.

"Kavita Devi is an inspiration for young women athletes, being the only Indian woman in WWE. I think it's amazing. Having an Indian superstar will result in it being that much more synonymous to the WWE Universe in India," Strowman told IANS in an interview.

Kavita had etched her name in the history books when the 31-year-old wrestler became the first Indian to take part in the Mae Young Classic in 2017.

And this time the tournament, featuring 32 female competitors from across the globe, will also see the return of Kaitlyn, a former WWE women's champion.

The WWE is taking several steps to rope in new talent. It recently launched a new talent recruitment website to reach elite athletes across a whole range of sporting disciplines, who may never have considered a role in the WWE as a career option.

Asked about the response from India, Strowman said: "We have received an overwhelming response from India. We have recently got Indian athletes on board, including Kavita Devi, who are now at the WWE Performance Center."

"India has the largest WWE Universe fanbase. The Indian universe love us and it's great to have the athletes come in and help us consolidate ourselves as the number one wrestling entertainment promotion in the world," he added.

Strowman, who visited India for a live event in Delhi last year, said the response he got in the country was amazing and he felt good to see such a fan base.

"The people in India are really awesome and every time it is an experience I love. When the WWE let me know about the opportunity of coming to India, I jumped at the opportunity," he said.

"The WWE Universe in India is fabulous and they love me; why wouldn't I want to be in a place where I am loved," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
WWE Braun Strowman Kavita Devi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century