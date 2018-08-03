Home Sport Other

Mission Olympic Cell sanctions financial assistance of 30 lakhs to athletes

All expenses for training and competition taking place outside India include airfare, visa and medical insurance.

Published: 03rd August 2018 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has sanctioned a financial assistance of approximately Rs. 30 Lakhs for athletes across eight different sports.

All expenses for training and competition taking place outside India include airfare, visa and medical insurance.

In para-athletics, Rs. 1.63 Lakhs has been sanctioned for Avani Lekhara, 10m Air Rifle Para-Shooter for use of a coach, physiotherapist and personal escort during her three-month training for the Asian Para-Games from July 1 to October 5.

Rs. 5.95 Lakhs has been sanctioned for Rampal Chahar, Para High Jumper for his overseas training in Ukraine from July 16 to October 5. This will include the coaching fees and expenses towards food and accommodation.

Also, the "In-principle" approval was granted to four Indian Para-athletes Rinku Hooda, Amit Kumar Saroha, Dharambir and Ankur Dhama to continue their coaching camps at various Sports Authority of India (SAI) centres.

Hooda, Saroha, Dhama (till August 1) and Dharambir (till July 20) will have their training covered under Target Olympic Podium Scheme, till the commencement of their respective Asian Para Games camps which are being covered under Annual Calendar for Competition and Training (ACTC).

In Wushu, Rs. 7.73 Lakhs has been sanctioned for four Wushu athletes Narender Grewal, Santosh Kumar, Surya Bhanu Pratap and Sanathoi Devi for their month-long training in Shandong, China ahead of the Asian Games along with their personal coaches Rajvir Singh and Rajesh Tailor.

In Shooting, Rs. 1.24 Lakhs has been sanctioned for Tejaswini Sawant for Sports Science evaluation across four months; January, February, July and August.

The training expenses of shooter Akhil Sheoran, for his pre-Asian Games training at Mumbai and Pune, were also sanctioned at the meeting.

In Gymnastics, Rs. 5.02 Lakhs has been sanctioned for gymnast Rakesh Patra for his 12-day training camp in Mersin, Turkey ahead of the Asian Games. Apart from coaching fees, the expenses will also include the use of a training venue, medical expenses and accommodation.

In Wrestling, Rs. 4.95 Lakhs was sanctioned to Sushil Kumar for a two-week training programme in Georgia ahead of the Asian Games along with one support staff and two sparring partners.

In Swimming, "In-principle" approval as per actuals was given to Srihari Nataraj for financial assistance for his coach Jayarajan AC to travel with him to Jakarta for the Asian Games.

In Boxing, Rs. 42,000 has been sanctioned to Vikas Krishan for the purchase of equipment, this includes shoes, lactometer and pulse oximeter.

The decision was taken at the MOC meeting where funding proposals related to training, competition, support staff and equipment expenses were cleared.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mission Olympic Cell financial assistance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release