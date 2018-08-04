Home Sport Other

MMA: Conor McGregor set to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor's first big fight post his boxing match with five-division boxing champion Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas back.

Published: 04th August 2018 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Conor McGregor

MMA star Conor McGregor (File | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The biggest name in the world of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), Conor McGregor, is set to lock horns with his Russian counterpart Khabib Nurmagomedov in the upcoming Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) match.

The Lightweight division match is set to take place on October 6.

The President of UFC, Dana White took to Instagram and uploaded a poster for the upcoming match.

In the picture, the two fighters are seen facing each other. This much anticipated fight will take place in Las Vegas.

White captioned his post, "@thenotoriousmma @khabib_nurmagomedov"

Nurmagomedov is the current lightweight division champion, while McGregor is a two-division (lightweight and featherweight) MMA champion.

This is Conor McGregor's first big fight post his boxing match with five-division boxing champion Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas back in August 26, 2017.

The fight comes at a time when in July a case was filed against McGregor, after he unleashed his fury by throwing a dolly into a UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) bus, injuring three fighters.

Interestingly, his target was said to be UFC rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, who wasn't hurt despite McGregor's attempt.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MMA Conor Mc Gregor Khabib Nurmagomedov

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama start hiring for their Netflix project
Lucknow streets waterlogged following heavy rainfall 
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta