MMA: Conor McGregor set to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The biggest name in the world of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), Conor McGregor, is set to lock horns with his Russian counterpart Khabib Nurmagomedov in the upcoming Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) match.

The Lightweight division match is set to take place on October 6.

The President of UFC, Dana White took to Instagram and uploaded a poster for the upcoming match.

In the picture, the two fighters are seen facing each other. This much anticipated fight will take place in Las Vegas.

White captioned his post, "@thenotoriousmma @khabib_nurmagomedov"

Nurmagomedov is the current lightweight division champion, while McGregor is a two-division (lightweight and featherweight) MMA champion.

This is Conor McGregor's first big fight post his boxing match with five-division boxing champion Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas back in August 26, 2017.

The fight comes at a time when in July a case was filed against McGregor, after he unleashed his fury by throwing a dolly into a UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) bus, injuring three fighters.

Interestingly, his target was said to be UFC rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, who wasn't hurt despite McGregor's attempt.