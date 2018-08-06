Home Sport Other

World Championships final: Speed of Carolina Marin drive derails PV Sindhu again

The Spaniard began play with a serve and there was a back and fo­rth where both players looked in control of the point.

Published: 06th August 2018 01:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Carolina Marin of Spain reacts while competing against Pusarla V. Sindhu of India in their women's badminton championship match at the BWF World Championships in Nanjing, China, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. | AP

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first point of the World Championships final, in a nuts­hell, was the PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin final in its entirety. The Spaniard began play with a serve and there was a back and fo­rth where both players looked in control of the point. That was be­fore Marin injected pace into the rally. Two smashes later, it was 1-0 Marin.

A little over 45 mi­nutes later, the scoreboard sa­id ‘Marin bt Sindhu 21-19, 21-10’.

Even if the scoreline, especi­a­lly in the second game, reflected a dominating victory, it still didn’t do justice to the way Marin appro­a­c­hed the contest. Th­i­nk peak Rafael Nadal on the Fr­e­nch clay or Michael Schumacher behind the wheels of a F1 car on a rainy day. She was so in comma­nd of the Indian that Sindhu, by the end of the second game, had even stopped celebrating after winning points. She had already resigned herself to another silver at this le­v­e­l, her second in two years after going down to Nozomi Okuhara in Glasgow last year.

After a closely fought first game — Sindhu had opened up a 15-11 lead before the Olympic gold-medallist essayed her full array of shots to take the game 21-19 — the expectation was that the second would follow a similar template. The 25-year-old’s aggression and ability to hit dr­ops at will versus Sindhu’s abili­ty to stay in the point, long rea­c­h and howitzer-like smashes fr­om the back of the court.

Instead, the Madrid native, who was curiously ranked seventh here, began the second like a house on fire. She summoned her flicks and drops and Sindhu, who has now lost four finals this year alone, was reduced to being a traffic cone more than once. Marin’s sheer speed meant the Indian, who tried to slow down the pace on more than one occasion, was consistently behind the eight ball.

Sindhu, who has now lost eight finals including the one at Rio against the same opponent, vowed to come back stronger.

“It is very frustrating to lose again. Last time also I had played the fi­nals. It is quite sad and I have to come back stronger and get ba­ck to the sessions and prepa­re for the next tournament. So­m­etimes it is not your day, ups and downs will always be there and you have to always be str­o­nger.” She will have little turnaround time before the beginning of the Asiad this month.

The southpaw, who became the first women’s singles player to win three gold at this event, said she was lost for words.

“I can’t express my emotions. I have so many emotions inside me. I have been waiting for this moment for a long time. I am happy I could believe in myself this week.”

Momota creates history

Meanwhile, Japan’s Kento Momota created history by becoming the first Japanese man to win singles gold. He achieved the feat by beating China’s Shi Yuqi 21-11, 21-13. Both of those, ranked No 7 and No 3 respectively, will be two of Srikanth Kidambi’s rivals in Jakarta.

swaroop@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PV Sindhu Carolina Marin World Championships final

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushma Swaraj with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan (Photo | Twitter)
EAM Swaraj meets Speaker of Legislative Assembly of Oliy Majlis in Uzbekistan
In this still from a video provided by Venezolana de Television, Presiden Nicolas Maduro, center, delivers his speech as his wife Cilia Flores winces and looks up after being startled by and explosion, in Caracas, Venezuela, August 4, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Venezuelan President Maduro says he escaped drone 'assassination' attempt, blames Colombia
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta