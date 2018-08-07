Jwala Gutta blames government for badminton academy land snub

Vishal Vivek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Early last year, doubles veteran Jwala Gutta had announced that she would be starting a badminton academy shortly. A year and a half later, her plans do not seem to have materialised. At least that is what her tweet on Monday suggested.

She criticised the Telangana government in the social media post. “I have been after the TELANGANA govt for some support to establish an academy for past 4 years but in vain...was promised I would be given the support but...... Also was promised a plot for house but every athlete seems to have got it except me!!,” says the tweet.

While unveiling the plans for the academy, the 2011 World Championship bronze medallist had said, “Our academy will help in scouting young talents, nurturing and training them to be the best-of-the-best.” There were talks of a foreign coach joining the academy.

When Express contacted the state government, a representative said that the government’s policies do not dictate that plots or lands can be provided individually.

“The government cannot grant plots individually,” the official said.

In the recent past, star athletes such as PV Sindhu and Mithali Raj have been allotted land plots by the government. Last May, Sindhu was given 1,000 square yards of land by the CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. It was handed over to the start shuttler as a gift for her achievements over the years in the sport.

Indian women’s cricket team skipper Mithali Raj had received a Rs 1 crore cheque and 600 square yards of land in December last year. It had come in the light of the national women’s team reaching the final of the World Cup.

The government representative said it is only the CM who can take a decision on the matter. “It is his discretion to grant lands. She can write to the government about her complaints,” he said.