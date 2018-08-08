Home Sport Other

Force India to come out of administration after Canadian takeover

The Indian outfit, based in Silverstone, England, was placed into administration last month, but said its future had been secured by the consortium.

Vijay Mallya

Force India owner Vijay Mallya (File | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: Formula One team Force India are set to come out of administration, after announcing on Tuesday a takeover by a consortium of investors led by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll.

Stroll is the father of Williams F1 driver Lance.

The team did not disclose the financial details of the agreement, but did say that it would secure the 405 jobs at the company.

"This agreement secures the future of the Force India team in Formula One and will allow our drivers to compete with confidence," read a statement.

Founded and co-owned by Indian businessman Vijay Mallya, the team were put into administration in the UK on July 27.

Frenchman Esteban Ocon and Mexico's Sergio Perez are currently the Force India drivers, although the arrival of Lawrence Stroll could open the door for a move from struggling Williams for his son.

Force India are sixth in this year's constructors' standings with 59 points, while Williams are down in 10th with just four points.

