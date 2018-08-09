Home Sport Other

Saina Nehwal out of top 10, Srikanth at 8th spot in BWF ranking

P V Sindhu, who clinched her second successive silver medal at the World Championship, remained static at the third spot.

Published: 09th August 2018 10:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 10:50 PM   |  A+A-

Ace shuttler Saina Nehwal (File |PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Owing to their poor run of form at the badminton World Championship, Saina Nehwal dropped out of the top 10 while Kidambi Srikanth slipped two places to eighth in the latest BWF singles rankings released today.

Saina lost a place to be ranked 11th now.

P V Sindhu, who clinched her second successive silver medal at the World Championship, remained static at the third spot.

H S Prannoy, who also lost in the second round at Nanjing, remained steady at the 11th place.

A quarterfinal finish at the World championship saw B Sai Praneeth improved two places to the 24th place, while Sameer Verma dropped two places to world no 21st.

Mixed doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy made a massive jump of 12 places to be at the career-best ranking of 28th position.

Satwik and Chirag Shetty also improved a couple of places to world no 23 in the latest men's doubles ranking.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BWF ranking Saina Nehwal P V Sindhu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in Kerala’s Kozhikode
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects