Home Sport Other

Former Tour de France winner Jan Ullrich held over prostitute assault

Ullrich's latest woes came a week after he was detained for 24 hours in Spain for allegedly forcing his way into the home of his neighbour, German actor Til Schweiger, and threatening him.

Published: 10th August 2018 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

Former Tour de France winner Jan Ullrich (Photo | File/AP)

By AFP

FRANKFURT AM MAIN: Former Tour de France winner Jan Ullrich was arrested early Friday for allegedly assaulting a prostitute in Frankfurt, police said, just a week after the German national was briefly detained in Spain.

"He is in police custody," a German police spokesman told AFP, adding that the 44-year-old "was under the influence of alcohol and drugs". 

Ullrich had allegedly called on the services of a prostitute at the five-star Villa Kennedy Hotel in Frankfurt, Bild daily reported.

But he then got into a quarrel with the "escort lady" and "physically attacked and injured her," police said.

Ullrich's latest woes came a week after he was detained for 24 hours in Spain for allegedly forcing his way into the home of his neighbour, German actor Til Schweiger, and threatening him.

Following the scandal in Spain, Ullrich said early this week he would go into rehab and seek help for his drink and drug addiction.

He had only arrived back in Germany on Thursday evening to start his therapy before he got caught up in the latest drama, Bild daily said.

The former cyclist's dramatic fall from grace came two decades after he became the only German to have won the Tour de France, in 1997.

He also won Olympic gold in Sydney in 2000.

But he was then embroiled in doping allegations and excluded from the 2006 Tour de France over his links to the Operation Puerto scandal that centred on disgraced doctor Eufemiano Fuentes, who gave performance-enhancing blood transfusions to top cyclists.

Ullrich finally came clean in 2013 about his doping past.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jan Ullrich Tour de France Assault

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Haasan fans celebrate movie’s release with zeal
Sonakshi Sinha gives 'Chin Chin Chu' song Punjabi Tadka in her upcoming movie
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala