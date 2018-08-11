Home Sport Other

Rishya defeats Deepika to reach table tennis semifinals

IOC's T Reeth Rishya defeated AKG's N Deepika 4-0 in the women's quarterfinals of the 3rd state ranking table tennis tournament on Friday.

Published: 11th August 2018 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Jeppiaar Engineering College football team with the trophy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : IOC’s T Reeth Rishya defeated AKG’s N Deepika 4-0 in the women’s quarterfinals of the 3rd state ranking table tennis tournament on Friday.Results: All quarterfinals: Women: Seraha Jacob (CTTF) bt CR Harshavardhini (RBI) 4-1, T Reeth Rishya (IOC) bt N Deepika (AKG) 4-0, N Vidhya (ITRC) bt V Kowshika (SSA-e) 4-3, Amrutha Pushpak (RBI) bt P Pavithra (Vinwin) 4-2. Girls: Youth: Abinaya Ramesh (Tpr) bt RH Mirdula (Vinwin) 3-0, N. Deepika (AKG) bt Santhana Aishwarya (Vinwin) 3-0, P Pavithra (Vinwin) bt Maria Ancy (Akg) 3-2, V Kowshika (SSA-e) bt S Boomika (Vinwin) 3-1. Sub-junior: KS Kavyasree (Vellamal) bt M Hansini (MST) 3-1, Lakshita (Slm) bt Ekantika (CTTF) 3-0, K Gayathri (Vellamal) bt Neha Jael (Vinwin) 3-1, Priyadharshini (Akg) bt Uttara (Akg) 3-1. Boys: Sub-junior: Roopan Santhosh (MVM School) bt P Raghuram (Vinwin) 3-1, Jay Gadia (AKG) bt MR Balamurugan (Vinwin) 3-1, S Preyesh (CPS) bt Juber Khan (CTTF) 3-0, K Karthikeyan (Vinwin) bt T Ayyanbala Selvam (Vinwin) 3-0.

Junior tennis nationals
VM Sandeep of Tamil Nadu will be the star attraction at the Adidas-MCC National Junior (U-18) tennis championship to be held here from August 11-18.“Players from about 19 states will take part in the tournament. The qualifying rounds will be played on Saturday and Sunday and the main draw will be held on Monday,’’ said Hiten Joshi, tournament director. “Entry fee is `1000 for singles and `1200 for doubles. Daily allowance for the players will be `1000. Matches will be played at the MCC, Cosmopolitan and Presidency clubs, TNTA courts at Egmore and SDAT Nungambakkam Stadium,’’ added Joshi.

Jeppiaar champions
Jeppiaar Engineering College beat DB Jain 4-2 to win the Buck Memorial football title.
Final: Jeppiaar Engineering College 4 bt DB Jain 2. Semifinal: Jeppiaar 1 bt MCC 1 (in shootouts 5-4); Quarterfinal: Jeppiaar 0 bt Loyola 0 (in shootouts 5-4).

