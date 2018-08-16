Fraternity hails sports quota declaration by Tamil Nadu government

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : There was good news for sportspersons from the state on Independence Day. Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami announced that now on, there will be a sub-quota of two per cent in government and public sector jobs in the state for those who win medals at the state and national levels or represent India. The news was lauded by current and former sports personalities from Tamil Nadu. “I welcome this scheme by the government to reserve jobs for athletes who win medals. On behalf of Tamil Nadu’s sportsmen and women, I thank the state government for the initiative,’’ said V Baskaran, captain of the 1980 Olympic hockey champion Indian team.

There was already a reservation of 10 per cent in government jobs for sportspersons, but it was applicable only in ‘uniformed’ services and in the forest departm­e­nt. Although Wednesday’s ann­o­u­n­cement didn’t mention wi­­­dening of this base, a high-po­wer committee will be constituted to finalise the details. It is understood that the chief secretary will head this committee to identify the departments where sportspersons would be recruited. This committee will also decide if in a departure from practice, they can be employed in higher ranks.

“This is a welcome move by the government. There are so many talented athletes in the state and after a point in time, a job becomes the priority for all. Hopefully, players from less popular sports will get the necessary encouragement. I hope the scheme is implemented as soon as possible,” said noted chess coach and Grandmaster RB Ramesh.This initiative comes at a time wh­en several public sector units have stopped or reduced recruiting sportspersons. Barring the oil companies or Indian Railways, there are not many who provide them security by offering jobs. Of late, this had become a concern for aspiring sportspersons.

“So many institutions, like various banks, have stopped hiring sportspersons. For a budding athlete, the security of a job is vital as it eases the monetary constraints. This step will motivate the state’s talented athletes to do better. It’s a great initiative on the part of the state government,” said K Shamini, former Commonwealth Games silver-winning table tennis player.

“It will motivate players to give their best,’’ said Muralidhara Rao, noted coach and vice-president of Tamil Nadu Table Tennis Association.On a note of caution, some felt credentials should be scrutinised before awarding jobs. “We have seen people submit false certificates to get jobs in the past. This time, proper checks should be in place so that deserving candidates don’t miss out,” said Ramesh.(Written with inputs from Ashok Venugopal & Ayantan Chowdhury)