Home Sport Other

Hrithika has it easy against Mouriya

S Hrithika of LTTA blanked Mouriya of CTTF 3-0 in a sub-junior girls’ pre-quarter match of the 4th state-ranking table tennis tournament on Friday.

Published: 18th August 2018 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : S Hrithika of LTTA blanked Mouriya of CTTF 3-0 in a sub-junior girls’ pre-quarter match of the 4th state-ranking table tennis tournament on Friday.Results: Sub-jr girls pre-quarters: S Hrithika (LTTA) bt Mouriya (CTTF) 3-0; Catherintina (CH ACH) bt B Neeha Jael (VINWIN) 3-0; Uttara (AKG) bt KS Kavya Shree (MVM) 3-2; Nalini Amrutha (MVM) bt Shriya Siva Kumar (CH ACH) 3-2; Lakshitha (Slm) bt Hansini (MST) 3-0; Priyadharshini (AKG) bt Shriya Anand (Jaw) 3-0; B Kavyashree (ENTTA) bt MRR Preethi (CH ACH) 3-0; VS Sathvika (Hosur) bt Ekantika (CTTF) 3-0.

TNCA U-19 trials
The TNCA will conduct selection trials for city teams to participate in the U-19 selection tournament on August 24, 25 and 26 at MAC ‘B’ grounds. Boys born on or after September 1, 1999 are eligible and may register at the TNCA office on or before August 23.

Covelong surfing
Sekar P, Guru, Manikandan D, Rajsekar P, Vignesh Kumar, Dharini Selvakumar, Varghese Anthony, Sri Krishnan, Raghul Paneer and Sathish P qualified for the second round of the Covelong Point surfing championship in the senior section.sports@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
'Queen of Soul': Outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
Weed killer found in kids' breakfast foods: Report
Gallery
Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of over 150 people in the state. Unofficial reports have pegged the toll at a higher count. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala rains: Amid rising death toll, Meteorological department predicts more rain
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics