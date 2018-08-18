Hrithika has it easy against Mouriya

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : S Hrithika of LTTA blanked Mouriya of CTTF 3-0 in a sub-junior girls’ pre-quarter match of the 4th state-ranking table tennis tournament on Friday.Results: Sub-jr girls pre-quarters: S Hrithika (LTTA) bt Mouriya (CTTF) 3-0; Catherintina (CH ACH) bt B Neeha Jael (VINWIN) 3-0; Uttara (AKG) bt KS Kavya Shree (MVM) 3-2; Nalini Amrutha (MVM) bt Shriya Siva Kumar (CH ACH) 3-2; Lakshitha (Slm) bt Hansini (MST) 3-0; Priyadharshini (AKG) bt Shriya Anand (Jaw) 3-0; B Kavyashree (ENTTA) bt MRR Preethi (CH ACH) 3-0; VS Sathvika (Hosur) bt Ekantika (CTTF) 3-0.

TNCA U-19 trials

The TNCA will conduct selection trials for city teams to participate in the U-19 selection tournament on August 24, 25 and 26 at MAC ‘B’ grounds. Boys born on or after September 1, 1999 are eligible and may register at the TNCA office on or before August 23.

Covelong surfing

Sekar P, Guru, Manikandan D, Rajsekar P, Vignesh Kumar, Dharini Selvakumar, Varghese Anthony, Sri Krishnan, Raghul Paneer and Sathish P qualified for the second round of the Covelong Point surfing championship in the senior section.