India's shooting coach Marcello Dradi diagnosed with tumor, Asian Games to be last assignment

Dradi has been working with the Indian team for more than two decades.

Published: 20th August 2018 11:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 11:13 PM

Marcello Dradi has been working with the Indian shooting team for more than two decades (File | AFP)

By PTI

PALEMBANG: Marcello Dradi, India's longtime foreign shooting coach, has been diagnosed with a tumor and will undergo a surgery after the trap team's campaign at the Asian Games. The ongoing Games will probably be the Italian's last competition with the team.

"He has got his surgery lined up on August 27, which means he will not be travelling with the team to the World Championships, starting August 31. It is yet to be determined whether the tumor is malignant. We wish him a speedy recovery," a team member here told PTI.

Dradi has worked closely with former world champion Manavjit Singh Sandhu, who finished fourth in the men's trap final here today.

The silver went to youngster Lakshay Sheoran.

 

