Pro Kabaddi League 6: Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans to clash in opener

The play-offs stage will comprise of 3 eliminators, 2 qualifiers and the finals scheduled to take place in Mumbai.

Action from the match between Tamil Thalaivas and Dabang Delhi. | File PTI

Tamil Thalaivas in action (PTI | File)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Pro Kabaddi League teams Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas will clash in the opening game of the sixth season of the Pro Kabaddi League, which begins in Chennai on October 5.

The fixtures were announced today by PKL organisers Mashal Sports Pvt Ltd.

In the second match, Anup Kumar, the 'Captain Cool' of U Mumba for the last 5 seasons, who has moved to Jaipur Pink Panthers this season, will lock horns with his former team on October 5.

PKL's highest paid player, Monu Goyat will begin his raid for glory as Haryana Steelers takes on Puneri Paltans in the fifth match of the season on October 7.

Anupam Goswami, League Commissioner, VIVO Pro Kabaddi said, "We have had to adjust the Season VI window to October onwards, in lieu of the ongoing Asian Games that have nearly all the world's top Kabaddi athletes playing for their respective national teams.

We will return to a July start for VIVO PKL Season VII."

The 12 participating teams have been divided into two zones of six teams each, where each team will be playing a set of 15 intra-zone and 7 inter-zone matches, prior to the play-offs.

The play-offs stage will comprise of 3 eliminators, 2 qualifiers and the finals scheduled to take place in Mumbai.

 

