Home Sport Other

Nico Hulkenberg punished for provoking five-car Belgian GP crash

Hulkenberg missed his braking point and rammed the Spaniard, whose airborne car skimmed the halo-fitted cockpit of Leclerc's Sauber.

Published: 27th August 2018 12:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 12:20 AM   |  A+A-

Renault driver Nico Hulkenberg of Germany, right, gets out of his car after crashing at the start of the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix in Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. | AP

By AFP

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS: Nico Hulkenberg was on Sunday given a 10-place grid penalty for next weekend's Italian Grand Prix for an incident on the opening lap of the Belgian Grand Prix that sent Fernando Alonso's McLaren sailing over Charles Leclerc's car.

Hulkenberg missed his braking point and rammed the Spaniard, whose airborne car skimmed the halo-fitted cockpit of Leclerc's Sauber.

Leclerc said the tyre-smudged head-protection device had saved him from serious injury.

"The halo probably helped today – it is very unfortunate because the potential for this race was big and it was a shame to finish like that.

"Our pace was strong. I don't know if it was caused by a problem for him (Hulkenberg) or a mistake, but, for sure, it was too much."

Hulkenberg admitted his error, braking too late, had caused the crash.

"There was no problem," he said. "It was just a mistake. I am forever finding out how sensitive these cars are.

"I locked up the front wheels and then slid into Fernando. It was a misjudgement on my behalf and I was too slow on the brakes and then I hit him."

The accident created a multiple collision that also involved Daniel Ricciardo's Red Bull and Kimi Raikkonen's Ferrari.

All five drivers were forced to retire from the race that was won by Sebastien Vettel.

In their report, the race stewards said: "The driver of car 27 stated that he completely misjudged the situation and freely admitted it was his mistake."

Alonso said the accident reminded him of a similarly spectacular crash in 2012 that resulted in a race ban for Romain Grosjean.

"Yet again a very big-time missed braking point – the last time Romain had a race ban," said Alonso. "This time we'll see.

"It's hard to understand how you can miss a braking point by that much. You arrive at a speed where it is impossible to negotiate the corner.

"The positive side is that we all three are OK, including Charles. I flew over his car and the halo was a very good thing to have today.

"I think for him it helped, looking at the replay. I was definitely happier that I had the halo – we don't need to prove that it's a good thing."

The stewards also put three penalty points on Hulkenberg's race licence.

The statement added: "It should be noted that since 2014 the FIA has introduced the penalty points system, which takes into account previous offences by a driver and can lead to a race suspension if 12 points are accumulated within a 12-month period. This system was not in force when an incident not dissimilar to this, occurred in 2012."

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nico Hulkenberg Belgian Grand Prix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6