Men's Hockey World Cup: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches promotion campaign 

By IANS

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched 'My heart beats for hockey' campaign for the promotion of Men's Hockey World Cup, at Kalinga stadium here.

"The countdown for the mega event of Men's Hockey World Cup begins today. I appeal to the people across the country to join the campaign and spread the passion and love for hockey," the Chief Minister said.

He also unveiled the countdown clock for the mega sporting event.

The nation is also celebrating the birthday of legendary Dhyan Chand as National Sports Day on Wednesday.

"The countdown clock is here to showcase 90 days to go for the Hockey World Cup-2018. It will rhyme with the heart of India and the rhythm of Odisha in the run up to the mega sports event," said Patnaik.

He said the campaign aims at spreading the passion and love for the game of hockey in the lead up to the Hockey World Cup which is to be held in Bhubaneswar from November 28 to December 16.

"Hockey has a prominent place in the sports history of Odisha. The state has produced brilliant hockey players who have brought laurels for the country," he added.

He said the state government is taking all steps to organise it in a befitting manner and ensure its success.

The campaign, which will witness participation of the national hockey team, aims at garnering public support for hockey through music, entertainment, fashion, sport and panel discussions.

It will urge people to pledge their support to the game with the slogan, "My heart beats for hockey, does your?"

