BAI announces 10 lakh cash reward for PV Sindhu; Sameer Verma to get 3 lakh

Sindhu winning the Tours Final and defeating the best players to achieve the historic feat indicates the leap Indian badminton has taken.

Published: 16th December 2018 09:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2018 09:03 PM   |  A+A-

Winner Sindhu Pusarla of India poses with her trophy after the women's singles final match at the 2018 BWF World Tour Finals badminton competition in Guangzhou in southern China's Guangdong province on December 16, 2018. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Badminton Association Of India (BAI) announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for P V Sindhu, who became the first Indian to win the season-ending World Tour Finals in Guangzhou, China on Sunday.

Olympic silver medallist Sindhu ended the year on a high, beating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-19 21-17 in the summit clash to claim the World Tour finals crown, thus also breaking the jinx of a series of silver medal finishes in major tournaments.

BAI also announced a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh for Sameer Verma who reached the semifinal in his maiden appearance at the World Tour Finals.

"It's a great year-ending for Indian badminton.

Sindhu winning the Tours Final and defeating the best players to achieve the historic feat indicates the leap Indian badminton has taken.

I congratulate both Sindhu and Sameer on behalf of entire Badminton Association of India," BAI President, Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

This was Sindhu's first title win in last eight final appearances since winning her last crown at the Korea Open in 2017.

Sindhu had finished second best at the 2017 and 2018 world championships, Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and Jakarta Asian Games.

She had also won silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics and the World Super Series Final last year.

Sameer had qualified for the tournament at the last moment after defending the Syed Modi International title last month.

Ajay K Singhania, General Secretary, congratulated both the shuttler's efforts.

"Sindhu beating World No 1 Tai Tzu Ying, Akane Yamaguchi, Ratchanok Inthanon and Nozomi Okuhara is indeed commendable and Sameer reaching the semi-final and losing closely to the World No 2 Shi Yuqi on his debut says a lot about our shuttlers abilities.

It is a great occasion for all of us to celebrate," he said.

