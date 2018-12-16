Spartans have bases covered

By Express News Service

Chennai Spartans have formed a strong team for the inaugural Pro Volleyball League to be held in Chennai and Kochi from February 2-22.

The Kals Group-owned team bought libero P Prabhakaran (Railways) for Rs 5.2 lakh, attacker Naveen Raja Jacob (TN) for Rs 7 lakh and another attacker, Vibin George (Kerala), for Rs 4.8 lakh.

Squad: Attackers: Naveen Raja Jacob, Vibin George, Piraisoodan. Universal: Ashwin. Blockers: Rudy Verheoff, GS Akhin, A Bhagyaraj, Shelton Moses. Setter: KJ Kapil Dev, V Hariharan; Libero: P Prabhakaran.

Rutvik wins Singapore Open

Singapore-based Rutvik Rau, who used to train at the Indian Squash Academy in Chennai, won the U-19 boys title at the Oncocare Singapore Junior Open. It is an Asian Squash Federation gold event.