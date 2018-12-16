Home Sport Other

Thailand's Poom wins USD 750,000 Indonesian Masters Golf tournament for second time in three years

The 25-year-old closed with a four-under-par 68 for a 20-under total of 268, ahead of compatriot Jazz Janewattananond, who made a closing eagle in his round of 65 to take second place.

Published: 16th December 2018 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2018 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

Indonesian Masters Golf

This handout photo taken and released by the Asian Tour on December 16, 2018 shows Poom Saksansin of Thailand hitting a shot during the final round of the Indonesian Masters golf tournament at the Royale Jakarta Golf Club in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)

JAKARTA: Thailand’s Poom Saksansin proved his reputation as the "smiling assassin" Sunday after storming to a three-shot victory at the $750,000 Indonesian Masters –- his second win at the tournament in three years.

The 25-year-old closed with a four-under-par 68 for a 20-under total of 268, ahead of compatriot Jazz Janewattananond, who made a closing eagle in his round of 65 to take second place.

Fellow Thai Panuphol Pittayarat, who shot a final round of 66, ended the tournament third at 15-under par.

England's Justin Rose -- bidding to reclaim the world number spot from Brooks Koepka -- finished with a disappointing three-over-par 75 in joint 17th position, despite two birdies in his final two holes. 

Poom, a previous winner here in 2016, said he had enjoyed playing against Sweden's Henrik Stenson, whose early challenge fell away with a final round of 71. 

"I am really so proud to have won here again. I love the golf course and I am so happy that I got a chance to play with Stenson," said Poom, who now has three wins on the Asian Tour and is expected to see his current world ranking of 239 markedly improve.

Rose endured a nightmare start when he made a double bogey on the par-five second hole after needing two chips to get on to the green from the back rough. He then hit a triple bogey on the par-five 12th.

"Even if I made an eagle on the last and became the world number one, I would not have been proud of it given how I played," said a candid Rose.

"It was a very hard day. It was a shame to finish the year that way for sure, but I obviously don't want to let today change things. 

But reflecting on "an awesome year", he added: "I gave it a courageous finish. I never give up and I take pride in that coming down the stretch.

"No matter if you are number one in the world or number 300, these are the moments you have to take and use as fuel. I will reflect and learn and use it as motivation."

The Asian Tour season wrapped up with India's Shubhankar Sharma winning the Order of Merit despite missing the cut, after securing the victory before the tournament.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Golf Indonesian Masters Golf $750000 Poom Saksansin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp