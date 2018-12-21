Home Sport Other

Order of Merit title in bag, Khalin aiming for more

In the last five years, Khalin Joshi has made quite a name for himself on the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI).

Published: 21st December 2018 01:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Khalin Joshi is currently taking part in Tata Open and is placed tied 38th after Day 1

By Krishnendu Banerjee
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In the last five years, Khalin Joshi has made quite a name for himself on the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI). It was in 2016 when people started to take notice of him. Why? Not every year do you see a golfer bagging 11 top-10 finishes in 12 events on the PGTI tour. But the Bengaluru golfer wasn’t content with his success in India. Khalin wanted to prove himself in a stronger field on the Asian and European Tour.

While he continued his good PGTI show with seven top-10 finishes out of 13 last year, an international title remained elusive. His performances in Asian and European Tour events also wasn’t something to boast about. The 26-year-old finally got his hands on an international title at the Panasonic Open in October. The triumph on the Asian Tour ensured he retained his card for 2019 while propelling him to the No 1 spot on the PGTI Order of Merit. With an event still to go, Khalin claimed the PGTI Order of Merit title for the first time in his career.

“It was always on my list and to finally win it is a dream come true. So many legends have won it and to be named among them is an amazing feeling,” said Khalin. Statistically, the current season hasn’t been great for Khalin. He finished in the top 10 four times and inside the top 20 five more times out of 28 events (including PGTI competitions), while he missed the cut on eight occasions. “I have had good weeks and bad weeks. But when you win a title, you cannot term it as a bad year. I would say it has been a good year so far.

The title made me believe that I belong at this level and my game is good enough to compete at a higher level,” he said. Prior to the Panasonic Open, it was the mental aspect that he needed to work on. While Khalin overcame that obstacle, he will look to improve his allround game in the off-season to cement his place in a strong Asian and European field. “What I lacked was consistency and that is something I have to work on.

Once I finish playing in the the Tata Open in Jamshedpur, I will analyse the whole year and work on all aspects of my game” said India’s fifth highest ranked player at 256th in the World Golf Rankings. “The ultimate goal is to play regularly on the PGA Tour. To do that, I need to play well consistently on the European Tour. The first target is to secure my card for the Asian Tour and then I can focus more on European events. That will be my target apart from trying to break into the top 100.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp