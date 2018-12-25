Kuttappa, a friend in need for boxers, relishing fresh test

Anmol Gurung By

CHENNAI : CA Kuttappa has been an influential figure for many Indian boxers in the last decade or so. Some of his wards who have made a name for themselves include Vijender Singh, Suranjoy Singh and Amit Panghal. An unassuming man, Kuttappa’s pragmatic approach mostly from behind the scenes helped him win the Dronacharya award this year. This has brought him to the forefront.

Named head coach of the men’s boxing team recently, he is currently overseeing a camp in Patiala.

Barely two weeks into job, the Mysuru man is sl­i­ghtly overwh­elmed. The task is part of a learning process for him. “Earlier, just a few boxers (mostly from Army & Haryana) would come to me for guidance. Now, I know I have to look at each and everyone. It’s like a big family and I can’t ignore anyone,” the 39-year-old said.

He has been this accommodating kind ever since he got his coaching diploma in 2006. That apart, he feels focus is necessary to reach the next level. “Staying focussed and giving your 100 per cent is a must. Off the ring, I’m like their friend/guardian. I try to motivate them and be by their side. I try and hold small talks. Some of them are new and quiet, I try to make them feel at ease. I try my best to understand their minds.”

Getting to understand his wards has helped Kuttappa understand himself, a key aspect in his rise. “I have learnt a great deal from the boxers. Their enthusiasm has rubbed off on me.”For now, Kuttappa is hopeful that the boxers take part in as many tournaments as possible, where he can assess their growth ahead of bigger challenges — Asian and World Championships. “Competitions are vital for each one of them. It’s one way to find out where the boxers stand. Based on those competitions, we pick them for marquee events. We get to see how they cope under pressure,” the AIBA 2 star coach says.

Though undecided, the boxers are expected to take part in India Open and events in Iran, Bulgaria and Finland early next year. Around 46 boxers are currently part of the camp. The batch includes four boxers from each of the 10 categories plus six others. “Each one of them will get a chance to prove themselves,” the 39-year-old said.

With strong competition, senior boxers like Shiva Thapa and Gaurav Bidhuri have been pushed to the background. Kuttappa said both possess that hunger and are eager to prove themselves. In the Asian Games, Shiva had spent less than a minute in the ring before the referee stopped the contest in his rival’s favour.

“He has all the tools to become a champion. But he has had do­u­bts in his mind, which let him down in big competitions. I ju­st want him to box in a positive frame of mind. He has realised what he has been lacking in recent times and is working on those,” the coach saidApart from the duo, Kuttappa also has a huge challenge of filling the massive hole left by Vikas Krishan, who turned pro recently. He revealed that he has an eye on Manjeet Panghal. “We are grooming him. He has good potential. Let’s see how it goes.” Kuttappa’s nose for identifying talent and helping them express themselves to their potential could be the key for help India to find another Olympic medallist after Vijender.