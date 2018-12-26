Home Sport Other

All you need to know about golfer Jyoti Randhawa who was caught in poaching case

46-year-old golfer Jyoti Randhawa was married to Bollywood actress Chitrangada Singh until 2014.

Jyoti Randhawa

Indian golfer Jyoti Randhawa (File | PTI)

Indian golfer Jyoti Randhawa was arrested today on poaching charges in Katarniyaghat wildlife sanctuary in Bahraich district, Uttar Pradesh.

The golfer believably hunted a jungle fowl. As per field director Ramesh Pandey, Randhawa owns a farmhouse in Motipur range of Katarniyaghat. He was spotted roaming in the dense forest area for last four-five days. Here are some of the interesting details one needs to know about the golfer.

  • Randhawa, 46, has been among top 100 golfers the Official World Golf Ranking several times between 2004 and 2009

  • The Delhi-born Randhawa turned pro in 1994

  • The golfer was married to Bollywood actress Chitrangada Singh until 2014

  • Jyoti Randhawa and Chantrangada Singh have a son Zorawar whose custody was given to the latter

  • The son of a retired army general, he is also an excellent marksman and enjoys riding horses and motorbikes

  • He regularly practises yoga, which played a major role in his recovery from a collarbone injury sustained during a motorcycle accident in March 2002

  • He came back stronger after the injury, going on to become the first Indian to win the Asian Tour’s Order of Merit 

  • Randhawa was voted Players’ Player of the Year in 2002 after his peers were impressed by his comeback

  • He has 16 professionals wins in total that includes eight on the Asian Tour

