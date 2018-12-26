All you need to know about golfer Jyoti Randhawa who was caught in poaching case

Indian golfer Jyoti Randhawa was arrested today on poaching charges in Katarniyaghat wildlife sanctuary in Bahraich district, Uttar Pradesh.
The golfer believably hunted a jungle fowl. As per field director Ramesh Pandey, Randhawa owns a farmhouse in Motipur range of Katarniyaghat. He was spotted roaming in the dense forest area for last four-five days. Here are some of the interesting details one needs to know about the golfer.
Randhawa, 46, has been among top 100 golfers the Official World Golf Ranking several times between 2004 and 2009
The Delhi-born Randhawa turned pro in 1994
The golfer was married to Bollywood actress Chitrangada Singh until 2014
Jyoti Randhawa and Chantrangada Singh have a son Zorawar whose custody was given to the latter
The son of a retired army general, he is also an excellent marksman and enjoys riding horses and motorbikes
He regularly practises yoga, which played a major role in his recovery from a collarbone injury sustained during a motorcycle accident in March 2002
He came back stronger after the injury, going on to become the first Indian to win the Asian Tour’s Order of Merit
Randhawa was voted Players’ Player of the Year in 2002 after his peers were impressed by his comeback
He has 16 professionals wins in total that includes eight on the Asian Tour