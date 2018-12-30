WATCH | When Kidambi Srikanth, Ashwini Ponnappa dress up as elderly people to prank kids

By Online Desk

Indian badminton stars Kidambi Srikanth and Ashwini Ponnappa managed to take some time off to play a prank on kids at a badminton academy in Secunderabad.

The two shuttlers who are currently involved in the fourth season of the Premier Badminton League(PBL) pranked some kids in comical fashion.

They dressed up as elderly people and tricked kids at Garuda Badminton Academy and asked if they could play with some of the kids who were training there.

They initially played badly against the youngsters missing serves and returns and pretending to be too old to pick up the shuttlecock and acting like they were in pain.

However, in a few minutes, the plot takes a comical twist as the shuttlers unleash their ‘real’ inner self on the court, leaving everyone watching baffled.

You can watch the entire video here:

The #Baddies are back! Wondering who it was who went undercover to 'school' the kids?



Watch below to find out and tune in to #VodafonePBL4 on Star Sports 1/1HD for more smashing action! pic.twitter.com/aqtWpbUhI6 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 28, 2018

Ashwini Ponappa is playing for Hyderabad Warriors in the PBL season four while Kidambi Srikanth represents Bengaluru Raptors.