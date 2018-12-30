Home Sport Other

WATCH | When Kidambi Srikanth, Ashwini Ponnappa dress up as elderly people to prank kids

Ashwini Ponappa is playing for Hyderabad Warriors in the PBL season four while Kidambi Srikanth represents Bengaluru Raptors.

Published: 30th December 2018

Indian badminton stars Kidambi Srikanth and Ashwini Ponnappa disguised as elderly people. (Photo | Star Sports video screen grab)

By Online Desk

Indian badminton stars Kidambi Srikanth and Ashwini Ponnappa managed to take some time off to play a prank on kids at a badminton academy in Secunderabad.

The two shuttlers who are currently involved in the fourth season of the Premier Badminton League(PBL) pranked some kids in comical fashion.

They dressed up as elderly people and tricked kids at Garuda Badminton Academy and asked if they could play with some of the kids who were training there. 

They initially played badly against the youngsters missing serves and returns and pretending to be too old to pick up the shuttlecock and acting like they were in pain.

However, in a few minutes, the plot takes a comical twist as the shuttlers unleash their ‘real’ inner self on the court, leaving everyone watching baffled.

You can watch the entire video here:

