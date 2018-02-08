CHENNAI: Anish Bhanwala hasn’t been able to contain his excitement in the last few weeks. And understandably so. Just a regular 15-year-old school student, the pistol shooter is the newest talent on the block. “I’m excited,” he tells Express. “I have been diligently training hard to live the moment and give my best,” he adds.

After making cut for four World Cups (Mexico, South Korea, USA and Germany) and the Commonwealth Games (Australia), he has been making the headlines with plenty of followers anticipating big hits from the teenager in the weeks and months ahead.

But his big journey has coincided with his preparations for the board exams (CBSE Class X). “So far so good, I have been training from 9 am until 1 pm and then I sit with my books,” he says, making it clear that he is not under stress. “It’s tough but I’m sure I can do well.”

Anish, who competes in 25m rapid fire pistol, says that he thrives on challenges. That is perhaps one trait that has helped him make rapid strides in the last few years. London Olympics silver medallist Vijay Kumar, who has faded off for long, continues to remain in the shadows.

Last year, Anish bagged gold during the Junior World Championships in Suhl with a record mark. During the trials (December 2017), he outdid the likes of Vijay, shooting 37 in the final, bettering 35-point world record mark (not ratified by ISSF as it was not an international meet) set by Italian shooter Riccardo Mazzetti in 2014 in the process. “That performance gave me plenty of confidence. I want to learn more and gain much-needed experience in the next few months. My big aim is to win a medal during the Commonwealth Games.”

National junior coach Jaspal Rana knows the value of experience. Having worked closely with Anish, Rana is delighted to see his ward join the senior ranks, especially at such a tender age. But he is equally wary as well and hopes that Anish can continue to make headlines in big competitions. “I’m delighted but it is quite a scary feeling too. I have seen people being on top three-fo­urs ago and are nowhere to be se­en now. That’s what I’m wary o­f. I really want him to do well an­­d maintain his level of sho­­oting.”

Lack of experience should not be a hitch, according to Rana. The Olympian feels that Anish has all the qualities to succeed. “You don’t have to teach him. He is with the senior team on merit. If he continues to work hard and keep focus, he can go a long way.”

