Dr C Sylendra Babu, ADGP Railways, tries his hand at the snooker table during the annual sports day of Kovalam Government High School on Friday | pushkar v

CHENNAI: AD Siyam Vikas’s 79 helped Tirupur post 230/9 against Tiruvallur on the opening day of the final of the TNCA inter-districts U-14 tournament.

Brief scores: Tirupur 230/9 in 90 ovs (AD Siyam Vikas 79, SJ Arun Kumar 41, S Varun 30; P Arjun Thapa 4/75) vs Thiruvallur.

Achyuth’s fifer in vain

CV Achyuth’s 5/21 went in vain as Vidya Mandir A lost to St Bede’s A by one run in the quarterfinals of the TNCA City Schools U-14 tournament for the B Somasundaram Trophy.

Brief scores: St Bede’s AIHSS A 179 in 50 ovs (Badrinath Annadurai 36, S Mohamed Ali 58, B Vishal 30; CV Achyuth 5/21) bt Vidya Mandir SSS A 178 in 50 ovs (R Barat Srinivas 72). Chettinad Vidyashram A 186 in 50 ovs (Abhijit Sujan 39; PL Harshavardhan Sai 4/37) bt DAV Boys SSS 135 in 34.1 ovs (Raagul Sathya Murthy 41, Aneesh Kaarthik Sivakumar 48; GB Tharun 3/39). Santhome HSS 123 in 49.2 ovs (MA Bharath Ram 59; G Nikhil 3/10) lost to Don Bosco MHSS 126/2 in 24.1 ovs (SR Athish 78 n.o). SBOA School & Jr College 136/9 in 50 ovs (RK Deepak Kumar 34, L Rahul 44 n.o; R Raathin 3/16) bt St Patrick’s AIHSS 125 in 39 ovs (N Sabarinath 56; S Praveen 4/24, RK Deepak Kumar 4/5).

Annual sports day

The Government High School in Kovalam celebrated its annual sports day on Friday. Dr C Sylendra Babu, IPS, the additional director general of police (Railways) was the chief guest during the function. He also handed over a snooker table and a cricket ball bowling machine worth `3 lakh, donated by Venkatraman memorial trust.

The school already has a pool table donated by Mr Peter Bain Bridge and World Professional Billiard and Snooker Association, UK.

Cricket tourney from Feb 14

The Father Mathews Memorial Foundation will be organising a U-14 inter-school cricket tournament from February 14. The tournament will be played under 30 overs, knockout basis and the final will be a 45-over a side tie. All matches will be played at MN Greens Grounds and Reddy’s Grounds. Entries close on February 12. Contact: 9444012725/ 9884409081.