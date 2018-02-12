Laura Dahlmeier, of Germany, waves the German flag as she crosses the finish line to win the gold medal in the women's 10-kilometer biathlon pursuit at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. | AP

PYEONGCHANG: Germany's Laura Dahlmeier obliterated the opposition to claim her second gold medal of the Olympics in the biathlon pursuit on Monday, two days after winning the sprint.

The 24-year-old finished well ahead of Slovakia's Anastasiya Kuzmina, who narrowly beat France's Anais Bescond for the silver in a blustery Pyeongchang.

Dahlmeier, who won five gold medals at last year's world championship, can bring her Olympic haul to three golds if she triumphs in the mass start on Saturday.