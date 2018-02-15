Indian professional wrestler Amanpreet Singh has reported for training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. (Photo | WWE)

NEW DELHI: Indian professional wrestler Amanpreet Singh has reported for training at the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Performance Center in Orlando, Fla.

Singh was known as 'Mahabali Shera' for Impact Wrestling where he worked from 2014 until 2017. He left Impact in late 2017.

He’s a self-taught bodybuilder who won local competitions before turning his focus to wrestling in 2011.

Training under the likes of Savio Vega and Al Snow, Singh enjoyed success inside the ring in his native India, as well as in the United States and the United Kingdom.

“I came to the US with the dream that someday, I am going to make my country proud,” said Singh.

He added, “I would consider myself fortunate if I am able to become a positive role model for the youngsters of my country and impact lives. I don’t think I can find a better platform than WWE to empower myself to empower others, especially those back at home.”

Singh reports to the WWE Performance Center along with several other recent additions from India, including TV star Saurav Gurjar; Rinku Singh, a former pro baseball player from India and subject of the Netflix movie “Million Dollar Arm”; and Mae Young Classic alumna Kavita Devi, the first Indian woman to sign with WWE.