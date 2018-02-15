JOHANNESBURG: Mercedes have been dominating the Formula One from last four years, with British driver Lewis Hamilton being the latest clinch his fourth drivers’ championship title in 2017.

However, McLaren driver Alonso is adamant to upset the odds and finish as a winner in the upcoming 2018 season.

Alonso, who had proclaimed last year in Baku that he would be the winner in 2018, refused to back down on the same, however, admitting that he needs to remain a bit more cautious.

"I said I was going to win and I'll say the same thing, that I'll win this year. We're going to be much more competitive. I don't know how much. Last year Red Bull looked like they were going to be strong due to the change in the rules and yet they had a slow start,” Sport24 quoted the Spaniard, as saying.

Alonso has failed to finish a season as world champion since his last success with Renault in 2006.

However, he is now confident to add to his two championships after swapping back to Renault from Honda as their engine suppliers for this year's championship.

"What I can say is that expectations are higher now than they have been during the past three years. The atmosphere at the factory is more positive, everyone is determined to go that extra bit further because we all want to be much more competitive and I think we will be,” Alonso added.

Alonso is all set to begin McLaren's F1 pre-season testing programme when he drives the MCL33 on day one at Barcelona on February 26.