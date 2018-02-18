Umesh wins table tennis crown
By Express News Service | Published: 18th February 2018
Last Updated: 18th February 2018
CHENNAI: K Umesh of SBOA defeated bt Prithvi of V.M 3-1 in the sub-junior final of the Singaram Pillai city school table tennis tournament.
Results (finals): Boys - Sub-Junior: K Umesh (SBOA) bt Prithvi (V M) 11-06, 11-04, 09-11, 11-09; Junior: Jubherkhan (GT Aloha) bt Saranraj (Ch boys) 13-11, 4-11, 11-8, 11-9; Senior: Saranraj (Ch boys) bt CM Mithreshwar (SBOA) 6-11, 11-9, 5-11, 11-9, 11-9. Girls - Sub-Junior: Shreya Anand (BVM) bt Hansini (PSSR) 12-10, 13-11, 11-8; Junior: S Hrithika (PSSR) bt A Priyadarshini (St Joseph) 11-6, 11-5, 11-6; Senior: S Hrithika (PSSR) bt A Priyadarshini (St Joseph) 12-10, 7-11, 7-11, 11-7, 11-3.
Scorers’ examination
Thiruvallur District Cricket Association will be conducting an examination for Thiruvallur DCA scorers panel to officiate matches. Residents from Tiruvallur district are eligible to sit for the examination. For details, contact: 9710195101.