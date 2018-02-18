CHENNAI: K Umesh of SBOA defeated bt Prithvi of V.M 3-1 in the sub-junior final of the Singaram Pillai city school table tennis tournament.

Results (finals): Boys - Sub-Junior: K Umesh (SBOA) bt Prithvi (V M) 11-06, 11-04, 09-11, 11-09; Junior: Jubherkhan (GT Aloha) bt Saranraj (Ch boys) 13-11, 4-11, 11-8, 11-9; Senior: Saranraj (Ch boys) bt CM Mithreshwar (SBOA) 6-11, 11-9, 5-11, 11-9, 11-9. Girls - Sub-Junior: Shreya Anand (BVM) bt Hansini (PSSR) 12-10, 13-11, 11-8; Junior: S Hrithika (PSSR) bt A Priyadarshini (St Joseph) 11-6, 11-5, 11-6; Senior: S Hrithika (PSSR) bt A Priyadarshini (St Joseph) 12-10, 7-11, 7-11, 11-7, 11-3.

Scorers’ examination

Thiruvallur District Cricket Association will be conducting an examination for Thiruvallur DCA scorers panel to officiate matches. Residents from Tiruvallur district are eligible to sit for the examination. For details, contact: 9710195101.