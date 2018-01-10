NEW DELHI: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) today appointed Harjinder Singh as the Chef De Mission for the 23rd Winter Olympic Games to be held in Pyeongchang next month.

Singh currently holds the post of General Secretary in the Ice Hockey Association of India.

"On behalf of the IOA I am pleased to inform that Harjinder Singh has been appointed as a Chef de Mission of Indian Contingent participating in the Winter Olympics," IOA President Narinder Dhruv Batra said in a release.