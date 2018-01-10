NEW DELHI: Dalip Singh Rana, popularly known by his ring name The Great Khali, believes that the future of the Indian wrestling is bright, if basic facilities and proper training are provided.

The former WWE Heavyweight champion, however, revealed what is holding the Indian sportsmen back in contrast with the players around the world.

Talking to ANI, Khali insisted the mentality of the Indian sportsmen is too weak as many of them engage in doping to enhance their performance.

“The future of wrestling is very bright and it can be better if handled in a better way like if a coach is provided or if the facility of ground is given. The mentality of the Indian sportsmen is very weak. Many of them depend upon drugs. They feel that the consumption of drugs will help in enhancing their performance and will help them in clinching a medal. They receive too much of love after winning a medal that they forget to concentrate on sports,” Khali said.

The 45-year-old wrestler further called on his country’s sportsperson to not engage in doping and instead focus on long-term solutions like having a proper diet and getting good coaching.

“Sportspersons compete because they believe they will get a job after winning a medal for the country. Secondly, they do so just to get a medal for once and do not think about long-term. By consuming a drug, a sportsperson can reach heights only for a limited time-period. I urge sportsperson to not engage in doping and concentrate on having a proper diet and getting proper coaching,” he said.

Meanwhile, Khali, who now runs the Continental Wrestling Entertainment (CWE) - the Indian professional wrestling promotion academy, also talked about his World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) career.

He said, “The WWE has failed in India. They thought they would use the Great Khali fully and then leave him. But I have been trying hard for long to leave WWE, but they kept on offering me contract. Finally in 2014, I have decided I will leave once my contract ends and will not work with them ever again. Then I came back and opened CWE in Punjab which is doing well.”

Khali’s comments came during the press conference of Pro Wrestling League (PWL) franchise Veer Marathas, who will get into action against last year’s runners-up Haryana Hammers, on Wednesday evening.