CHENNAI: Chennai GM Deepan Chakkravarthy (5) of ICF moved into joint lead, defeating top seed GM Gareyev Timur of the US in the fifth round of the 10th Chennai Open International Grandmaster chess tournament on Sunday.

Deepan played a flawless game to outplay Timur. The Sicilian Dragon game lasted 30 moves. Joining Deepan on top of the table was FIDE Master Karthik Venkataraman. Sharing the third spot with 4.5 points were GM Sergei Tiviakov (NED), Adam Tukhaev (UKR), RR Laxman (IND) and Roeland Pruijssers (NED) among others.

Important Results: (Round 5): Deepan Chakkravarthy J (5) bt Gareyev Timur (USA) 4, Laxman R R (4.5) drew with Tukhaev Adam (Ukr) 4.5, Llaneza Vega Marcos (Spa) 4 lost to Karthik Venkatraman (5), Tiviakov Sergei (Ned) 4.5 bt Hafiz Arif Abdul (Ina) 4, Arjun Kalyan (4) drew with Rozum Ivan (Rus) 4, Rathnakaran K (4.5) bt Solodovnichenko Yuri (Ukr) 3.5, Saravana Krishnan P (3.5) lost to Pruijssers Roeland (Ned) 4.5, Kandil Adham (Egy) 3.5 lost to Visakh N R (4.5), Dzhumaev Marat (Uzb) 3.5 lost to Hegde Ravi Gopal (4.5), Sivuk Vitaly (Ukr) 4 bt Bhambure Shantanu (3), Tran Tuan Minh (Vie) 4 bt Shetty Rahul (3), Atalik Suat (Tur) 4 bt Sahil Tickoo (3).

Tamil Nadu go down to Andhra

J Kousik’s century (115; 57b, 10x4, 7x6) went in vain as Tamil Nadu lost to Andhra by 11 runs in the BCCI Under-23 South Zone limited overs tournament, played under league format. C Hari Nishaanth (97) and B Anirudh Sitaram (78) hit 151 runs for the first wicket. Earlier, Andhra made 406 for 9 in 50 overs, thanks to centuries by Ashwin Hebbar (140) and Ricky Bhui (123).

Brief scores: At Murugappa: Hyderabad 111 in 32.1 ovs (T Ravi Teja 41, Sijomon Joseph 3/17) lost to Kerala 112/1 in 25.5 ovs (Rohan Kunnummal 51 n.o.); At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: Andhra 406/9 in 50 ovs (Ashwin Hebbar 140, Ricky Bhui 123, Ashwath Mukunthan 4/61) bt Tamil Nadu 395/7 in 50 ovs (C Hari Nishaanth 97, B Anirudh Sitaram 78, J Kousik 115); At SSN: Karnataka 272 in 50 ovs (D Nischal 64, VR Milind 69, KL Shrijith 64, KN Bharath 32, Vedant Naik 5/69) bt Goa 269 in 49.5 ovs (Vaibhav Govekar 43, Vishambar Kahlon 52, Aditya Suryawanshi 56).

Don Bosco win

Ravi (51st) and Annamalai (61st) scored to help DBYC — Basin Bridge, Chennai defeat Pondicherry Police 2-1 in the Don Bosco — McFerran Trophy All-India football tournament played at Red Hills.