MOSCOW: Russia's short track speed skating star Victor An has been banned from the Pyeongchang Winter Games, the Russian Olympic Committee confirmed on Tuesday, after being implicated in a state-sponsored doping scandal.

An -- who was born in South Korea but took Russian citizenship before the 2014 Sochi Games -- was "absent from the list of potential participants", vice president of the ROC Stanislav Pozdnyakov said in a statement, confirming media reports from Monday.

Biathlete Anton Shipulin and skier Sergei Ustyugov were also absent from the list, according to the statement, which denounced the decision against what it claimed were clean athletes.