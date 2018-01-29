RCC Diva, the home team, took home the trophy in Chennai on Sunday | D SAMPATHKUMAR

CHENNAI: RCC Diva defeated RCC Platinum 16-14, 16-14 in the final of the fourth women’s Granite and Marbles It’s Throw Time 4 throwball championship. Eight teams took part. RCC Diva, RCC Platinum, Mr n Mrs and RYA Cosmo had reached the semis.

Chess trials from Saturday

Chennai District Chess Association is organising selection trials for boys and girls in the U-7, U-11, U-15 & U-19 categories from Saturday at Avichi Higher Secondary School. Registered players of Chennai District Chess Association for the year 2017-2018 are eligible to participate. The registration fee is `100 and entry fee is `250 per player. For details contact R Ravikumar (9444285482).

VASPO fest begins today

About 1000 athletes will participate in the 13th edition of VASPO, the annual national-level inter-collegiate women’s sports meet from Monday.

Teams: Christ University (Bangalore), Mount Carmel (Bangalore), BMS College (Bangalore), St Francis College (Hyderabad), PKR College (Erode), Paavai Engineering (Namakkal), NMRKV College (Bangalore), Satya Sai Baba College (Andhra Pradesh), Visalakshi College (Tirupur), Bishop Heber College (Trichy), PSN College (Dindugul), Ethiraj College, Stella Maris College, WCC College, DG Vaishnav College, Hindustan College, Panimalar College, St. Joseph’s College of Engineering.

Karnataka top guns

Karnataka won the overall title with 1,366 points at the 30th South Zone aquatic championships.

Results: Overall championship: Karnataka; Boys: Karnataka; Girls: Karnataka. Individual: Group 1 (boys): Nishant Kumar (Kar); Girls: Jhanati Rajesh (Kar). Group 2: Boys: Mathews Koshy (Ker); Girls: Khushi Dinesh (Kar), Suvana C Baskar (Kar) Group 3: Boys: Utkarsh S Patil (Kar); Girls: Nina Venkatesh (Kar). Group 4: Boys: Krish Sukumar (Kar); Girls: Ridhima Virendra K (Kar).

ASC Bangalore bag title

Jotin Singh’s goal helped ASC Bangalore beat Goa FC 1-0 in the final of the Don Bosco-McFerran Trophy all-India football tournament.