Home Sport Other

Sardar Singh in as Hockey India sets semifinal target for Champions Trophy

Sardar Singh's inclusion was one of the major talking points, as Hockey India announced an 18-member squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy in the Netherlands.

Published: 01st June 2018 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 01:53 AM   |  A+A-

Indian hockey star Sardar Singh (File | AP)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sardar Singh's inclusion was one of the major talking points, as Hockey India announced an 18-member squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy in the Netherlands. Sardar's days looked numbered after he was omitted for April's Commonwealth Games, but new man Harendra Singh has handed a recall to the former captain.

The move seemingly hints at trying to address an issue that bogged the contingent at Gold Coast — an inexperienced spine. It's a sentiment that high-performance director David John echoed. "Sardar was never out of consideration, to begin with," he told Express. "I think the media always said that but we had to make changes. Finishing fourth at CWG wasn't enough and we felt we had to strengthen the midfield to give some support to Manpreet (Singh), who was outstanding. So Sardar comes in place of Sumit and we hope his experience will come in handy."

While HI's expectations are modest — to finish in the 3rd-4th bracket — it is going to be an important tournament for Sardar and others. It will double up as selection trials for the Asian Games in Jakarta in August-September. "Expectation is that the team play the semifinals (bronze medal playoff)... but the Champions Trophy will act as selection trials for the Asiad," John revealed. Such a move has been put in place because there isn't much turnaround time between the two as the event in the Netherlands ends on July 1 and the Asian Games begins on August 18.

Picking Sardar hasn't been the only departure from the earlier regime under Sjoerd Marijne. The Dutchmen had capped a lot of players in the short time he was in charge. This squad has only one new name, defender Jarmanpreet Singh, who excelled at the nationals. "Apart from excelling at the senior nationals, he was the best player out of the 48 in view during the trial matches held at SAI. These matches were held to pick the best players and Jarmanpreet was the best. So it was a bit of a no-brainer," John explained.

The Indian players have another incentive to try and do well. This will be the last ever Champions Trophy and India, having not won the prestigious title even once, will want to set right that record.

Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh (C), Krishan Pathak; Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Surenkar Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Birendra Lakra, Amit Rohidas; Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Chinglensana Singh (VC), Sardar Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad; Forwards: SV Sunil, Ramandeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sumit Kumar (jr), Akashdeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh.

CT fixtures: June 23: Pakistan. June 24: Argentina. June 27: Australia. June 28: Belgium. June 30: Netherlands.

swaroop@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hockey Champions Trophy Sardar Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Shimla water scarcity: Packaged drinking water demand goes up
Image for representational purpose only
8 Year Old Found Dead In A School In UP
Gallery
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision