Teenaged hoopsters Princepal and Amaan all set for Italian job

Ashim Sunam

Express News Service

GREATER NOIDA: Among the crowd of young hoopsters at the ongoing Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Asia 2018 camp, India’s Princepal Singh stands out courtesy his six-foot, 10-inch frame; the tallest among the lot.

More than his height, however, it is the Gurdaspur (Punjab) native's on-court skills that have grabbed attention, with the youngster being been selected for NBA Global Camp 2018 that will be held in Treviso (Italy). Fellow camper Amaan Sandhu will also be part of the programme that will see participation from around the world. Both teenagers joined the NBA academy last year.

More than Amaan (16), Princepal (17) is being touted as the next big thing from India. The latter's performances at the U-16 FIBA Asian Championship in April were brilliant. With 22.7 points per game and 13 rebounds per game, Princepal had made a decent name for himself during the event.

Despite being a tall player, Princepal handles the ball well for a power forward, drives in strongly, does not mind shooting from beyond the arc, and is strong inside the paint.

“I attended a camp earlier in US. Top players had come, and it was really good for me. I am fully prepared for Italy,” said Princepal.

The strapping hoopster has also been fortunate to interact with Satnam Singh and Amjyot Singh. “Both have played basketball abroad. They've told me about what it entails.”

Amaan, on the other hand, was more vocal about his trip to Treviso. “When I get to the camp, I will see how I match up with the rest. I will see what they try to do. If needed, I will try to copy some of it and include it in my game.”

The camp in Treviso will be extra special for all players in attendance, as scouts from NBA and National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) — among others — are also expected to be present. The campers will also get to learn much more as the quality there will be top-class.

“Princepal has great potential. He is tall and athletic. He knows the game really well. We are also hoping for big things for him," said Scott Fleming, NBA India's senior director of basketball operations.

"There will be many scouts at the camp. The best bet for him at this stage is to improve more, have another year in the academy, and keep working hard. Hopefully, pro ball will come soon.

“Amaan is younger. He has great potential. So let’s give him time to keep improving. He is somebody who can end up going to a university in the states. He has pro ball in his future. Let us wait and see how he improves.”