Shriya betters Jayaveena’s breaststroke mark in junior aquatics

Shriya Ishwar Prasad of ORCA clocked 01:22.79 seconds to create a record in the 100m Group 3 girls' breaststroke event at the 35th sub-junior and 45th junior state aquatic meet at Velachery Aquatic Co

Published: 02nd June 2018 01:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 02:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Shriya Ishwar Prasad of ORCA clocked 01:22.79 seconds to create a record in the 100m Group 3 girls' breaststroke event at the 35th sub-junior and 45th junior state aquatic meet at Velachery Aquatic Complex on Friday. Shriya bettered the mark of AV Jayaveena (01:22:92) of Turtles, set in 2010.

Important results

Girls: Group 3: 100m breaststroke: 1. Shriya Ishwar Prasad (ORCA, 01:22:79, NMR); 2. K Akshita (SDAT Dolphin, 01:26:21); 3. S Harshitha (SDAT Velachery, 01:31:79). Group 1: 1500m freestyle: 1. Bhavika Dugar (Jenney’s, 18:19:56, NMR); 2. V Varsha (St Aloysius Anglo Indian HSS, 0:19:29); 3. V Jothi (NLC, 20:29:29).

Future Stars, Unique champs

Future Stars CA and Unique CA won titles in U-15 and U-13 categories of the Gen-Next Royal Rumble cricket tournament at RKM grounds. Kanishka Arvind's unbeaten 51 and a handy 45 not out by SR Thirunarayanan helped Unique CA beat Adambakkam CA by nine wickets.

U-15 final: Elite CA 89 in 18.3 ovs (Chirag Sridhar 4/17, Aravind Krishnan 3/22) lost to Future Stars CA 90/1 in 17.1 ovs (SR Athish 43). Semifinals: Elite CA 146/5 in 20 ovs (Rohan 55, Anirudh 52) bt Chennai CA 121/7 in 20 ovs. MoM: Rohan.

Future Stars CA 135/9 in 20 ovs (Veera Vishwa 53; Trilok 3/14) bt Gen-Next CA 120/8 in 20 ovs (Aravind 3/27). MoM: Aravind.

Best Batsman: Md Ishaaq; Best Bowler: Kamal Raj; Best Fielder: SM Raagul; Best Wicketkeeper: Anirudh; Player of the Series: SR Athish; Man of the Final: Chirag Sridhar.

U-13 final: Adambakkam CA 105/7 in 20 ovs (Prajesh Rajan 4/17) lost to Unique CA 106/1 in 12.4 ovs (Kanishka Arvind 51 n.o., SR Thirunarayanan 45 n.o.). Semifinals: Adambakkam CA 139/5 in 20 ovs (Seshadhri 3/20) bt AVM CA 134/5 in 20 ovs (Seshadhri 63). MoM: Seshadri. Asiatic Transformers 113/7 in 20 ovs (Abhinayan 45; Prajesh Rajan 3/15) lost to Unique CA 114/3 in 16.5 ovs (Kanishka Arvind 42). MoM: Prajesh Ranjan.

Best Batsman: Abhinayan; Best Bowler: Prajesh Rajan; Best Fielder: Prasidh Ram; Best Wicketkeeper: Tamizhselvan; Player of the Final: Prajesh Ranjan; Player of the Series: Seshadhri.

CSSF scholarship

The Chennai St Bede’s Sports Foundation (CSSF) summer camp 2018 valedictory function was held on Thursday evening. KS Viswanathan, CEO of Chennai Super Kings, was the chief guest. He and Rev Fr Berk, Principal, St Bede’s Academy, gave away the scholarships and prizes to promising players from the camp.

sports@newindianexpress.com

