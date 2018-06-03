Home Sport Other

Drive to groom them young paying dividends

A bunch of swimmers sprang into action at Velachery Aquatic Complex on Saturday. From different corners of the state, they are participants at the 35th sub-junior and 45th junior state meet.

Medal winners in 800m freestyle (from left) S Krishna Pranav, S Sai Ganesh, J Sriram with national coach S Pradeep Kumar and TNSAA secretary T Chandrasekaran on Saturday

By Vadapalli Nithin Kumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A bunch of swimmers sprang into action at Velachery Aquatic Complex on Saturday. From different corners of the state, they are participants at the 35th sub-junior and 45th junior state meet. The stakes are high. Performance here will be rewarded with berths in the Tamil Nadu team for the national sub-junior and junior championship in Pune from June 24.

As many as 850 swimmers are taking part in the meet. Most of them are from Chennai. Competition is intense and it’s evident that the participants are striving to stand atop the podium. “In national-level events, state swimmers have broken six national records this year, which shows how we are improving,” said Tamil Nadu State Aquatic Association secretary T Chandrasekaran. The team had finished third behind Karnataka and Maharashtra in the sub-junior and junior nationals last year.

Asked about ways to develop the sport, the secretary said, “The government is planning to appoint foreign coaches, which we believe will give better results. Compared to previous years, the SDAT has set up more pools in different corners of the state, which is a sign of development.”

On Saturday, amidst loud cheers, there were many who shone bright, but S Krishna Pranav and Shriya Ishwar Prasad drew attention with some remarkable performances. In girls’ Group 3 50m breaststroke, Shriya displayed her mettle in the fourth heat by setting a meet record of 37.75 seconds. S Tanisha Yadav (41.08) and S Harshitha (41.31) were way behind. The 12-year-old Shriya’s had set a meet record in 100m a day earlier.

In boys’ Group 2 800m freestyle, Pranav clinched gold by finishing in 09:43.28 seconds. Asked about his preparation for the events, he said, “I have been practising for a month now. Daily I swim for four hours and follow a strict diet. I will do what it takes to win laurels for the state and make a mark in the nationals.”

Important results: Girls: Group 1: 50m breaststroke: 1. Shriya Ishwar Prasad (ORCA,    00:37.75, NMR); 2. S Tanisha Yadav (SDAT Trichy, 00:41.08); 3. S Harshitha (SDAT Velachery, 00:41.31). 800m freestyle: Group 1: 1. Bhavika Dugar (Jenney’s, 09:32.63, NMR); 2. V. Varsha (St Aloysius Anglo Indian HSS, 10:31.46); 3. V Jothi (NLC, 10:41.34). 4x100m freestyle relay: 1. TDSA Tirunelveli, 04:33.63; 2. Vels, 04:43.47; 3. ORCA 04:45.37. 4x100m medley relay: 1. TDSA Tirunelveli, 05:08.76; 2. Vels, 05:29.20; 3. ORCA, 05:38.28.

