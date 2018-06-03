Peers united in praise of peerless LeBron

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

GREATER NOIDA: Historic. This one word, according to Atlanta Hawks assistant coach Darvin Ham, describes LeBron James’ incredible post season. He has been magical and his numbers speak volumes. If LeBron averaged 27.5 during the regular season, it has been an incredible 34.9 in the Playoffs so far. It helped his team reach the NBA Finals and his game reached the next level, as was witnessed in the conference finals decider, against Boston Celtics, where he notched up 35 points. He followed that with an even more incredible showing in the Finals, scoring 51 against Golden State Warriors, who were lucky to win in OT. In 19 post-season games so far, LeBron has scored 40+ in eight.

The six-foot-eight phenomenon might be 33, but he has been doing it again and again since his draft in 2003 by the Cavaliers. One of the most consistent players the league has ever seen, the ongoing series against Warriors is his eighth straight final and fourth straight with Cavs. He has finished the regular season with an average of above 25 points per game for the last 14 seasons. Such consistency has only been made possible with the player taking care of his fitness like no other. LeBron played all 82 games during the regular season this time, which was a first in his career.

“He has gotten better every season he has been in the NBA. He has added different parts and skill sets to his game. He spends a lot on getting the right food, right trainers and vitamins etc. He takes care of himself. He has a great routine. He epitomises what the league is about — physical ability, skill, unselfishness, professionalism and all,” Ham told Express. This post-season in particular, he has proved why he is one of the best players.

It would not be wrong to say that LeBron has carried his team on his shoulders throughout the season as the support cast has not been able to shine much. If he did it against the Celtics when the series was tied 3-3, he was at his menacing best against Indian Pacers with 45 points in Game 7. “Early on in his career, I don’t think he was such a great player, but he has stepped it up in the last few years. He is getting better with his age. I am not sure how he is doing it. Usually when guys go older, they slow down.

It seems to be reverse with him. His combination of god given talent, physical nature, lot bigger than everybody, mix with his basketball acumen and that is really rare and makes him special,” said Caris LeVert, Brooklyn Nets player, who was in NBA academy India for the BWB Asia camp to train players. The camp concluded on Saturday. After having achieved so much over the years, LeBron is still hungry for success. It remains to be seen if he can once again deliver to help Cavs claw back in the best of seven series final against the all-star Warriors unit to win his fourth NBA championship.

