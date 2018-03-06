B Aruna Reddy practising on the balancing beam at L B Indoor Gym Hall | A SURESH KUMAR

HYDERABAD: Ace gymnast B Aruna Reddy, who became the first Indian to win a medal at the Gymnastics World Cup in Melbourne, has been appointed by the South Central Railway in 'Group C' category.

Aruna Reddy (22) created history last month by winning an individual bronze medal in the women's vault.

"The star sports performer, who won the bronze medal in the World Cup tournament, has been given employment on South Central Railway in 'Group C' category," SCR's Chief Public Relations Officer M Umashankar Kumar said in a release.

Another senior official said the group C category is a ministerial cadre and Reddy would be posted as a clerk.

He said the gymnast has accepted the offer letter.

SCR General Manager Vinod Kumar Yadav expressed confidence that the star gymnast will continue to dazzle with her performance, bringing glory to Indian Railways and the Nation.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday announced a cash prize of Rs two crore for Reddy.