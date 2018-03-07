BENGALURU:When it comes to swimming, India has never seen a better breaststroke swimmer than Delhi-born Sandeep Sejwal in the last decade. But the 2014 Asian Games bronze medallist’s chances to represent India at the Commonwealth Games look slim.After suffering an ankle injury last month, Sejwal has started preparations, but is still not 100 per cent fit, which could play an important role when the team, most probably, is announced next week. With less than a month remaining, the 29-year-old swimmer doesn’t sound too positive about his chances.

“I have started training again, and have recovered 90 per cent. I do not think that the next 20 days will be enough for me to get back to my 100 per cent,” Sejwal told Express.The champion swimmer wants to focus on the Asian Games. “If I get a chance to represent India at CWG, I will give my 100 per cent. If the federation decides to take someone else, those things will not bother me as my focus in on the Asian Games,” Sejwal, who is sponsored by Speedo, said.

Despite not being 100 per cent fit, there seems to be an air of confidence around Sejawal.“If selection criteria is based on the performance at the senior nationals, I finished first in the 50m breaststroke. I was way ahead of everybody,” Sejwal said. “When it comes to breaststroke, there is no one better than me, even when I am not 100 per cent. If the federation decides to send a breaststroker, even if I am 70 per cent, there is a great chance for me to reach the finals than anyone else from the country.”

