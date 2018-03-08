NEW DELHI: World Championship bronze medallist boxer Gaurav Bidhuri, who failed to make the India squad for the 2018 Commonwealth Games, has now set his eyes on the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Bidhuri took to social media on Thursday to say, “When God gives you a ‘NO’, give him a ‘Thank You’. He is protecting from less than his best.”

"With a heavy heart I want to inform you all that I won't be able to take part in Commonwealth Games, Gold Coast due to my prolonging back injury. I have requested our federation to take my trials for CWG but like always I appreciate the support I have received from Boxing Federation of India and respect their decision of asking me to get perfectly fit before going for international competition," he added.

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) had selected the CWG boxing contingent on the basis of a points system put in place before the national championships last year and Bidhuri was excluded from the team as he did not have the required points.

The Bantam-Weight boxer (56kg), who has been out of action since winning a bronze in August last year, said he was under the impression that we would get a selection trial later.

"As always, I'll keep fighting and try to come back fitter and stronger in the boxing ring. At the end of the day, the aim for me is a podium finish at Tokyo 2020. I'll keep working towards it with your support," Bidhuri posted on his Facebook wall.

Bidhuri had earlier also missed the India Open and the Bulgaria Invitational Tournaments owing to a back injury.