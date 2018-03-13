CHENNAI:The game involving a ping pong ball and hosts of various domestic tournaments received a fillip as the Table Tennis Federation of India at its 81st annual general meeting on Sunday announced signing up Stag International as sponsors.At the TTFI executive committee meeting last year, there were plans in favour of a rethink on the sponsorship policy. Currently, promoters 11Even Sports provides Rs 6 lakh for sub-junior tournaments, Rs 7.5 lakh for junior meets and Rs 10 lakh for senior events. There were talks to rope in other sponsors.

Stag will contribute Rs 10 lakh for each for the five zonal events and two nationals (cadet/sub-junior and junior/youth) and Rs 15 lakh for the senior nationals. TTFI has sent a letter to 11Even Sports and officials believe getting their consent is a matter of time. “With the additional sponsorship support, our state units will be immensely benefited. This was a bone of contention last year and 11Even Sports principally agreed to our proposal. We have sent a letter to them and hopefully, things will work out soon. It will reduce the burden on the hosts of domestic events,” TTFI secretary general MP Singh told Express. Stag also has plans to start state leagues in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Lucknow.

The other point that came up for review was preparing the national calendar well in advance, taking into consideration India’s participation in international events, including the Asian Games. State associations ready to host the five zonals, inter-institutional championships, cadet & sub-junior nationals as well as junior & youth nationals need to confirm their willingness by the end of this month. Sonepat has been confirmed to host the North Zone national ranking meet from July 3.

Penalty for late changes

Last season saw shifting of dates and venues of meets. This point came up for discussion and it was decided that henceforth a penalty of Rs 5 lakh (nationals), Rs 3 lakh (institutional) and Rs 2 lakh (zonals) would be imposed on the host association/institution to compensate for losses incurred by state associations and players. “This will help eliminate the possibilities of last-minute changes,” Singh added.

On players’ transfer policy, the house approved the decision of the technical committee which recommended that all transfers would take place before the season either from states to institutions or vice-versa. Players have been advised to opt for any one of the two by July 31.

Calendar

Second season of Ultimate Table Tennis from June 13 to July 1.

Odisha to host 80th senior nationals, most probably at Cuttack. The state hosted the event in 2001

and 2006.

ayantan@newindianexpress.com