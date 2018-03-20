BENGALURU: When it comes to Commonwealth Games, India expect a rich haul of medals from boxers. Expectations might have gone one notch higher for CWG 2018 with the Boxing Federation of India giving pugilists more international exposure besides providing good facilities in training camps.

The boxers delivered at the Indian Open and Strandja Memorial. The likes of Vikas Krishan, Manish Kaushik and Mary Kom will head to Gold Coast with impressive performances in these competitions. High-performance director Santiago Nieva is confident that Indians will win more medals than Glasgow, where they won five.

“We got good results in many of the international tournaments. We are hopeful of a good showing in Australia. We have to be very sharp, maintain focus because it’s a long tournament. There are other good countries, who will try to take us down. But we have a good team and I am confident we will produce results. We should do better than Glasgow,” Nieva told Express.

The 12-member squad travelling to Gold Coast is a good mix of young and experienced boxers. With senior pros Manoj Kumar, Vikas, Mary Kom and L Sarita Devi, others like Manish, Naman Talwar and Hussam Mohammed will be eager to make an impression in their first CWG.

Most of the boxers, besides those in 52 and 91kg, were selected without conventional trials. Selection was based on performance, which also led to the inclusion of Manish over Olympian Shiva Thapa in the lightweight (60kg) category. It was a brave decision by BFI, but a justified one, considering that Manish defeated Thapa in the nationals and India Open.

Seasoned campaigner Manoj, who won gold in CWG 2010, is expecting a good result from the contingent. “I hope to come up with a repeat performance of the 2010 Games. From my experience of having boxed for India in the past, I can say this is one of the best squads. If things go according to plans, 2018 CWG could be one of the best for India.”

Though the likes of Mary Kom, Manoj, Vikas are the obvious contenders, Manish has already been the talk of the town. His movements in the ring set him apart, besides his quickness. The coaching staff has polished his game in some areas and also concentrated on his power punching and technique.

“I started training in November in Patiala. I also improved my power punches during training. I spent most of my time on this. I had to focus on strength. And I am 100 per cent sure of returning with the gold medal,” said Manish.

Manish does not seem to be perturbed with the occasion and has nothing to lose, as he is new to international boxing. Very few know his weaknesses and strengths, which can be used as a weapon in Gold Coast. Despite being picked ahead of Shiva, he is not feeling the pressure.

“There is no pressure on me. There is nothing to lose. I only have things to gain in Australia. Shiva is an Olympian and I am not there yet. This is CWG, the biggest event in my career so far.”

With quality boxers in the squad, India, alongside hosts Australia, England and Ireland are the strong units.

India have the ammunition to end CWG 2018 with the maximum number of medals in boxing. But it depends a lot on execution, mental toughness and ability to absorb pressure in close bouts.

