BIKANER: AS Vikram Agnihotri approaches a pimped up Celerio automatic at the Maruti Suzuki Desert Storm, many are under the impression that he is just a passerby. He flicks his left leg up, and opens the front door. Even then, people assume he is just a crew member or a navigator.What he does next blows everybody’s mind away. The man from Indore casually puts a leg on the steering wheel and another on the gas pedal before driving off like nothing happened.

This is not the first time Vikram has been in the news. Back in 2016, he became the first man without hands to be issued a driving license.He even played a crucial role in amending the Motor Vehicle Act that previously had no provision for granting a driving license to a bilateral amputee. But after struggling for a year, he finally got what he wanted.

The 47-year-old was electrocuted when he was just seven and both his hands had to be amputated. But that did not stop him from following his dreams.The Desert Storm is one of the toughest rallies in the country. Even people with both hands struggle in the majestic Thar desert. But Vikram, who is participating for the first time, is cool.“I have no clue what’s going to happen. I have participated in two rallies (Malwa adventure and another organised by Central Motorsport in Indore). But this is my first time here,” he said.

Vikram has lived his life to the fullest. He completed his studies in London and Germany. In 1991, he got an MA in economics. He went on to study law later. He is an active member of the Yeshawant Club, a decade old gymkhana in Indore, and is also a part of the Vital Spark Welfare Society — an NGO that motivates people to win in life. But the need to depend on someone to travel was something that troubled him for long.

Vikram was into a lot of outdoor activities. He used to go swimming and loved playing football. While his parents had taught him to be self sufficient, driving was not an easy task for him. He felt even worse when he was struggling to make it to the ground to play the beautiful game. But nothing can stop a man who is always positive.

“My parents and my elder brother are the main reason I am here today. They helped me grow up and enjoy life like everybody else,” Vikram said. A person called Franz who I met in Germany changed my outlook towards life. He was born without hands and was helping people with disabilities by providing them gadgets. That’s when it hit me. If he can do so much, why can’t I ?”

His experience at the Desert Storm was not that great. His choice of car failed him. But Vikram never came here to win. He wanted to prove that you can do whatever you want even if you are not physically fit. “That has always been the motto. To win in life. That’s why we came here. We wanted to inspire and I think we have done that,” said Ankit, Vikram’s close friend and navigator.

