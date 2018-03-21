CHENNAI: Experience. If there is one person in the Indian shooting fraternity who can express the aforementioned term with conviction, it is veteran Manavjit Singh Sandhu. The trap shooter, who has been in the business for over two decades, is looking to lean on wisdom attained over the years when he takes the field during the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

With an undiminished love for the sport that he took up as a hobby, the 41-year-old will be making his sixth appearance in the multi-discipline event, which begins in Australia’s Gold Coast on April 4. “The idea is to get just the right amount of practice. Experience teaches you that. I feel I have enough experience to peak at the right time,” Manavjit, currently training in New Delhi, told Express.

Shooting’s future (in the CWG) hangs in balance after it was confirmed by the Commonwealth Games Federation that the sport won’t be part of the 2022 edition. That is one more reason for Sandhu to target a medal. “Given that fact, it makes us even more determined to put up a good show.”

Considering his age, the former World No 1 from New Delhi is aware he has to go the extra mile. “We have a very rigorous physical routine. As you get older, it is vital to stay in shape to compete at the highest level. I have been very focussed on that.”

The former World Championship gold medallist (Zagreb, 2006) stressed the importance of focus and is not ready to rest on his laurels. “The main thing is to be focussed on the job. If you have your eyes firmly on the target, everything falls in place. Of course, experience helps. You don’t panic, you know exactly how your body and mind behaves. Shooting teaches you a lot and I am fortunate to be taking part in the Commonwealth Games for the sixth time.”

The four-time Olympian (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016) has had a quiet period in recent years. However, he has enough fire in his belly to power on and re-capture old form. “You have to keep yourself motivated. A lot of athletes struggle with it. If you can’t motivate yourself sufficiently, then I think it is time for you to retire. At the moment, I find myself extremely motivated and ready to do well for India.”

In the recently held ISSF World Cup in Guadalajara, Mexico, India shooters left a lasting impression, topping the tally for the first time. Sandhu is happy to witness an influx of talent. “This shows the depth in Indian shooting. We have made a very good investment in our next generation shooters, which will hopefully pay rich dividends in the upcoming Olympics.”

He felt that professionalism, a far cry when he started out, has turned many shooters to winners. “There is more professionalism now, right from the junior level. There is a lot more exposure, funding. There is generally a better understanding of what it takes to be a winner. When I started out, it was more of a hobby. The general scene was very amateurish.”

