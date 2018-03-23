CHENNAI: Vinay Kothari of SVS Club defeated Saravanan of TNCA 3-0 in the seventh round of the YMCA Madras Open snooker championship on Thursday. Vinay began with a break of 57 in the first frame, which is the highest of the championship so far.

Round 7: Vinay Kothari (SVS) bt Saravanan (TNCA) 70-9, 65-57, 73-57; Dhyan (Q Zone) bt Imran Ganj (MRC) 35-68, 61-63, 68-43, 45-27; MK Manoj (MGC) bt Jhonny Feroz (BIB) 47-77, 64-10, 86-26, 78-2; Sajiv Mathew (Towers) bt Kamal (Q Zone) 52-46, 71-31, 31-64, 66-27; Vadivel (YMCA) bt Vinod Shanmugam (SNS) 52-45, 59-61, 71-41, 66-49; Saranraj (CBE) bt Natraj (Q Tricks) 71-32, 15-50, 55-9, 78-35; Prashanth Jalan (MGC) bt R Parthiban (MDU) 57-41, 28-58, 35-61, 57-37, 52-17; Damu Menon (TNBSA) bt Khader (SS) 62-26, 30-64, 67-51, 41-59, 77-59; Hariharan (TNBSA) bt Md Ali (YMCA) 65-27, 54-17, 19-64, 74-29.

Arjun cracks ton

Arjun P Murthy’s unbeaten 100 helped Jubilee CC get the better of City Central League by 73 runs in a TNCA fourth division ‘A’ Zone league match.

Brief scores: IV Division ‘A’: Jubilee Cricket Club 190/6 in 50 ovs (Arjun P Murthy 100 n.o, S Manchanda Singh 45, S Parvesh Gautam 3/49) bt City Central League 117 in 25.4 ovs (V Varun Chakravathi 6/25). Sir MCtM Old Boys 167/9 in 50 ovs (Govind Sharma 64 n.o, N Vidul 6/53) bt C Appaiah Chettiar Memorial Cricket Club 146/9 in 50 ovs (P Kumaravel 54, R Raguram 3/59).

V Division ‘C’: Chennai P&T Audit Recreation Club 199 in 41.3 ovs (HI Waseem Ahmed 50, K Kanibalan 43, V Mohan Kumar 4/43, S Maniraj 3/43) lost to Gopalapuram Cricket Club 200/8 in 47 ovs (R Vasanth Raj 61, V Mohan Kumar 43, SP Sundara Raghu Raman 4/38). Lusuraj Cricket Club 213 in 38 ovs (K Prakash 49, M Saravanan 3/49, J Hari Prasad 3/12) bt Eagle Cricket Club 203 in 38.5 ovs (S Senthamizh Selvan 97, V Vinoth 4/42, V Dinakaran 3/52, K Giri Prasad 3/40).

Chennai City FC held

Chennai City FC drew with Income Tax RC 2-2 in the CFA Senior Division League match held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Thursday.

Results: Chennai City FC 2 ( Bibetha 39’, Romario 58’) drew with Income Tax RC 2 (M Saravanakumar 10’, R Sridhar 78’).