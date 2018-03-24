CHENNAI: A day after rape charges were tabled against Soumyajit Ghosh by an 18-year-old girl, the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) provisionally suspended the 24-year-old, putting an end to his Commonwealth Games dreams and putting a question mark over his immediate future. Sanil Shetty is likely to replace Ghosh in the CWG squad.

The meeting took place in New Delhi via video conference.The TTFI also decided to issue a show-cause notice to Ghosh, asking him to explain his stand on the FIR lodged by the girl, especially on the allegations against him.

The World No 58 lost his doubles tie in the 2018 ITTF World Tour Platinum, German Open, on Thursday and is scheduled to return to India. TTFI secretary general MP Singh added that considering the grave charges, he should have come back immediately and intimated TTFI about the whole situation.

The second edition of Ultimate Table Tennis will begin on June 14 and TTFI said the decision to include Ghosh is up to tournament authorities. “They are a private entity and Ghosh’s inclusion depends solely on them,” a TTFI official added.

According to sources, though UTT officials are yet to take a stance, there are high chances that Ghosh will not be seen this time around. He was unavailable for comment.

Regarding sending Shetty, a reserve for CWG, to Gold Coast in Ghosh’s absence, Singh revealed, “Sanil already has accreditation. We have sent a letter to IOA to allow him to travel. We are confident of sending him. Hopefully, the issue will be sorted out soon so that the visa process can be initiated.”

Investigation underway

There are reports that the victim has already undergone medical examination. She even gave her in-camera statement in front of a judicial magistrate. She may face another medical examination to complete the medico-legal formalities under the POCSO Act. Her family has already handed over to the cops her birth certificate, photographs in which Ghosh and the girl were seen together, evidence of a land registered in both their names.Ghosh has claimed the teenager has been blackmailing him and there is no truth in the charges against him.

Statement after TTFI EB meeting

The Executive Board (EB) of TTFI has placed Soumyajit Ghosh under provisional suspension, pending final outcome of the police investigation and court verdict, if any, on the alleged rape charges against him. During the suspension, he will not be able to participate in any tournament.

The Executive Board of the TTFI, taking cognizance of media reports and the FIR filed, has unanimously decided to suspend the player and restrain him from participation in all tournaments until further orders. During its deliberations, the EB took notice of the IPC sections (376, 417, 513, 120(B) and Section 4 of the POCSO Act) under which the Barasat Police (WB) has charged Ghosh.

The EB members felt that the charges levelled against Ghosh are of grievous nature and they warranted placing him under provisional suspension immediately. EB suggested to TTFI that the player and all authorities concerned should be informed forthwith of the decision.

ayantan@newindianexpress.com