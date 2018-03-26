BENGALURU:Last year in October, a 17-year-old from Bengaluru made a splash in Bhopal waters clinching three gold and a silver medal in his record-breaking performance at the Senior National Aquatic Championship. The boy, who made the entire nation take notice with that return, will now be representing India at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia next month alongside Sajan Prakash and Virdhawal Khade.

For those who are familiar to swimming in Karnataka and India junior circuit, the youngster needs no introduction. But for the rest who are still wondering who this teenager might be, he is Srihari Nataraj, one of India’s brightest prospects in the sport.

His record timings not only earned him a place in the CWG roster, he also passed the qualifying marks for the 50 meters, 100m and 200m backstroke events for the Youth Olympics to be held in Argentina later this year. He kept up his stellar run at the Khelo India School Games, where he was adjudged the best swimmer with six gold medals and a silver. It is sheer hard work that has propelled Nataraj. “There was no change in the training routine or the food intake. My aim was to earn the qualification marks and I put in an extra effort in practice. That’s it,” he says.

How did it all began for the Karnataka youngster? It started way back in 2003 when his mother put a two-and-half-year-old Nataraj into a swimming school as his elder brother Balaji Nataraj was also a swimmer. With the passage of time, it was no surprise as Nataraj grew a liking for the sport. “I don’t know how I got hooked into the sport. I just know every time I am in the pool, I want to better my last timing. Now I just want to continue breaking my own barriers in the water,” Nataraj says.

However, just bettering own records may not be enough in the CWG. He needs more than that to challenge a strong field of swimmers from Australia, England, Canada, South Africa and more recently Singapore. Nataraj doesn’t want to create too much pressure on himself, contemplating on the same. “It’s a challenge that I have to take. The target is always to qualify for the finals. I know it will be tough, but this being my first biggest event, I don’t want to create too much pressure on me. So the first target is to better my personal best,” he said.

While the prospect of representing India at Gold Coast excites him, Nataraj is trying to remain calm and focus on his performance in the pool. “It’s always a great feeling when you represent your country. There will be pressure. But if I take that, I won’t be able to do well. I am remaining calm and trying to focus on what’s ahead of me,” Nataraj said.

